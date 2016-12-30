JAILBREAK: Catch The Riotous New Trailer For The Upcoming Martial Arts Comedy

Witnessing the continued growth of the many talented in the stunt and screenfighting community has certainly proven rewarding. Martial arts exponent, actor Jean-Paul Ly (Now You See Me 2, Lucy, Doctor Strange) is especially an example given some of his recent efforts, including shortfilms like Colin Emmerson's 007-inspired Sapphire and Donnie Yen-style action nod, Dead End, the latter which I posted as my first entry here at ScreenAnarchy earlier this year.

I personally pride myself on following projects like these as they've now led us to what now lies ahead for Ly and fellow actor and martial artist, Hanuman star Dara Our. Their new pairing for Hanuman helmer Jimmy Henderson's latest thrilling action follow-up, Jailbreak, is coming full speed ahead with its local buzz in Cambodia with our two leading the tale of a squad of tactical officers trapped in a deadly prison as the notorious Butterfly Gang descends unto them to kill their defected witness seeking protection.

Featuring action sequences choreographed by Ly, the first teaser released a few weeks ago offered plenty to aspire for and now we have the full trailer, firing on all cylinders with our action-packed cast true to form. Ly and Our are joined by Our's Hanuman co-star Savin Phillip, actor Sirivudh Sisowath, fellow screenfighting talents, Ly's Dead End co-lead Law Plancel, kickboxing pros Tharoth Sam and Tara Vy, and former AV star Céline Tran making her action-packed feature film debut as main villain.

Catch the trailer below ahead of its January 31 release!