COLD OF KALANDAR Trailer: Turkey's Oscar Nominee Stuns

With stunning cinematography shot in seemingly death defying locations high in the Black Sea mountains, Cold of Kalandar looks as visually powerful as it seems emotionally dense.

The film, which Turkey is pushing as its nominee for the category of "Best Foreign Film" at the 2016 Oscars, follows a poor animal breeder, Mehmet, who dreams of one day finding minerals to better support his his family.

Directed by Mustafa Kara and co-written by Bilal Sert, the film seems to captures the complex, often punishing relationship between man, his own nature and the harsh elements of our world.

A must watch, I say. You will be intrigued.