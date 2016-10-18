LASERPOPE: Watch a Very NSFW And Gleefuly Sacrilegious Trailer

I really do not know where to begin with this one. I cannot remember even how I found this. So this is Laserpope. I stumbled upon this today and there was no way I was not going to share this with you.

Laserpope is a small Indie-Project from the clerical abyss of german genre cinema. Please watch, njoy and share the living hell out of it. YouTube

What can I tell you? Think the Papal Robocop. A young Pope preaches the Good News and the lesser priests do not like it so they have him killed. But he ressurects, yes, three days later, and is rebuilt into Laser Pople. The LP then goes on to vanquish enemies of the Catholic church, I guess.

I can also tell you that whatever this is, be it POC or a lark, or a school project from a film school in Germany as some are saying, that this is incredibly NSFW. It features a naughty scene with a nun (1:43) that could turn me to Catholicism. Other than that it is mind blowingly funny and violent.

Let there be Laser.