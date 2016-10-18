Boston Underground Coverage Trailers Sci-Fi Festival Videos All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

LASERPOPE: Watch a Very NSFW And Gleefuly Sacrilegious Trailer

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
LASERPOPE: Watch a Very NSFW And Gleefuly Sacrilegious Trailer
I really do not know where to begin with this one. I cannot remember even how I found this. So this is Laserpope. I stumbled upon this today and there was no way I was not going to share this with you. 
 
Laserpope is a small Indie-Project from the clerical abyss of german genre cinema. Please watch, njoy and share the living hell out of it. YouTube
 
What can I tell you? Think the Papal Robocop. A young Pope preaches the Good News and the lesser priests do not like it so they have him killed. But he ressurects, yes, three days later, and is rebuilt into Laser Pople. The LP then goes on to vanquish enemies of the Catholic church, I guess. 
 
I can also tell you that whatever this is, be it POC or a lark, or a school project from a film school in Germany as some are saying, that this is incredibly NSFW. It features a naughty scene with a nun (1:43) that could turn me to Catholicism. Other than that it is mind blowingly funny and violent. 
 
Let there be Laser.
 

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More from Around the Web

  • Zeus Sampson

    There is corruption in the church same as governmental institutions and scientific institutions, there is a war between elements of Islam and christianity, If slightly offending a billion people whilst slightly amusing another billion is the price to pay to point these things out, and oh boy do we need CONSTANT reminders of these things then no problem, Both these issues corruption and war lead to suffering and death on large scales, the real offensive things are not ideas or words but genocide, rape, exploitation, etc, man up boys and girls take the offensvie hit for the good of the species, just rememberwe need laser allah and laser buhda as well

  • Russell Schiwal

    This does not infringe on my rights, but I do have the right to complain.

    How it a “Very NSFW And Gleefuly Sacrilegious Trailer” appropriate? Imagine if the entertainment industry went after the Jewish religion like it does the Catholics.

    I edited this post. I put up comparative examples of horrific things people HAVE said about Jews but was horrified the thoughts even came out of me. Why is no-one horrified this idea is even being proposed? HONESTLY people. Why does this even seem like a good idea to anyone unless you are a horrific bigot to begin with?

  • Jack

    I understand where you're coming from, but I think the difference is in what the film is attacking: the structure of the Catholic Church. It's a film about the corruption of the papal system, not attacking the concept of Catholicism. Indeed, you could argue that the hero of the film is the purer version of Catholicism - one that wants to wipe away the excess of corruption that he sees within the Church. I think one is allowed to poke fun at or point out the incompatibility of the Catholic message - which teaches love and understanding and of the grace of all living things - with the lavish lifestyle of cardinals/popes.

    I agree that it's a thin line, but that's what satire is about. I also agree that you probably couldn't do the same film about Judaism - but probably for the same reason you couldn't do a Wolf of Wall Street style film about Denmark or an Bridge Over The River Kwai style film about Paraguay: the criticisms about the structure of Catholicism (the lavishness, the corruption, and also the worldwide nature of the religion) couldn't be levelled at Judaism in the same way.

    That said, if you started a Kickstarter about a RoboRabbi taking on corruption in Israel, I would definitely support you.

  • Yojimbo

    Would that be the Catholic Church that tried to cover up the rampant child abuse of it's proselytising members?
    The same Catholic church that collaborated with the Nazis, branded Galileo as a heretic and a liar, the same Catholic church that had the Inquisition that tortured and murdered thousands of people?
    Whilst you may be able to post a lot of horrible things people HAVE "said" about the Jews the above is a small list of horrible things that the catholic church HAVE actually DONE.

  • Russell Schiwal

    So you drank the kool aid? Did you know or do you care that there is no rampant child abuse in the Catholic church? The fact that you believe there is shows you are an idiot as well as a bigot.
    The rate of child abuse among priests is actually lower than the general population.
    Doing the math; considering there are far more public school teachers than priests in the US, and those teachers have far more access to children, 800 to 1,000 times more children were molested by public school teachers!
    Where is the outrage? Where is the constant media bombardment?
    THAT is what a cover-up looks like.
    The reason the Catholic church is under assault by the network media is because of the simple fact that the Catholic church opposes abortion and there are many liberal powers in the US that want to take it down for that reason.

    Also, there was absolutely no collaboration with the Nazis. "While 80 percent of European Jews died during those years, 80 percent
    of Italian Jews were saved. In Rome alone, 155 convents and monasteries
    gave refuge to some 5,000 Jews. At any given moment, at least 3,000 were
    saved in the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo." - Rabbi Dalin
    "The Jewish people had no greater friend in the 20th Century [than Pope Pius XII]," he said.
    The lie you are regurgitating was actually fabricated by the Soviet Union in 1947 and regurgitated by the ADL. Before it became poppular to defame the pope, noted Jewish politicians and intellectuals such as Albert Einstein,
    Chief Rabbi Herzog of Israel, and Israeli Prime Ministers Golda Meir and
    Moshe Sharett lauded Pope Pius XII for his efforts to save Jews.

  • Ard Vijn

    Well, I don't know about the US or its liberal powers, but here in the Netherlands abuse by priests was pretty widespread and bad. Not in the last few years mind, what with the power of the church waning and all, but a recent large-scale investigation into abuse which took place during the fifties and sixties yielded devastating results. In that time, the Catholic church was really powerful and did mass cover-ups of misbehaviour by priests, accompanied by victim-blaming, all to preserve their image of moral righteousness. You mention schools? Many of those were church-owned and church-governed. Monasteries were widespread and so were church-run orphanages, so I'm not sure your math applies.

  • Russell Schiwal

    The Netherlands prosecuting Catholics has to be about as fair as old Mississippi giving a fair trial to a black man accused of raping a white woman. Forgive me if I'm skeptical hearing reports coming from the most anti-catholic nation on the planet outside the mid-east.

  • Yojimbo

    No rampant child abuse in the Catholic Church really?
    Tell that to the UN's Committee on the Rights of the Child better yet tell that to the faces of a number of my friends whose lives have been blighted and in one case destroyed by Priests and Brothers of the Catholic faith.
    Unfortunately a lot of people from around the world know that what you have posted is BS because unfortunately they were the victims of said abuse.

  • Russell Schiwal

    Ok I will.
    It does happen. It is horrible, especially since the betrayer should be a representative of Christ.
    It isn't rampant; The amount of of abusers in the priesthood are lower than in the general public. Any assertion to the opposite is a lie.
    There are 500,000 accusations of child sex abuse every year in the US. On average, there are 85 accusations against priests.
    that is 0.016%

    There is no cover up. There have been isolated cases, but the church has over a billion people. You will always find assholes if you are looking for them.

    Considering the number of friends you claim to have also claim to have been abused by priests, the numbers don't add up and I call bullshit. How many of your friends have recovered "memories" of abuse? Each and every one of these false. And do you surround yourself with other bigots who hate the church as much as you? I'm sure some of them would have good reason, but it doesn't sound like you do, so I'm sure most of them don't.

    Since 6000 times more kids are molested by public school teachers, parents and others why don't you have any friends who were? Why don't you hate public schools? parents? Lutherans? Could it be because you have let your own hatred cloud your own perceptions?

    And on to your other blatant accusation:

    The vindication of Pius XII has been established principally by Jewish writers and from Israeli archives. It is now established that the Pope supervised a rescue network which saved 860,000 Jewish lives - more than all the international agencies put together.
    I could keep going, but it would do no good.

  • Yojimbo

    This a film site so why don't you order some Rat Zinger Kool Jesus Juice™ from the Vatican and sit back and watch The Magdalene Sisters, The Rabbit Proof Fence, or Spotlight.

    http://www.irishtimes.com/news...
    https://www.theguardian.com/wo...
    https://www.theguardian.com/wo...
    http://www.thedailybeast.com/a...

  • Doktor Wunderbar

    I need this in my life.

  • Mehliens

    A modern classic right there!

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Awesome. Greenlight this project ASAP. The world needs Laserpope.

  • curtvile

    Looks absolutely fine indie film.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.