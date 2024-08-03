Fantasia 2024 Review: STEPPENWOLF, A Violent Neo-Western With Moral Complexity

Tamara searches for her missing son in a violent town, falling under the weight of a civil uprising. She comes across a morally questionable ex-detective Brajyuk, who, in a last ditch effort to stay alive, agrees to help her find him. His methods are cruel but she is determined to find her son whatever the cost. He discovers that their quests will meet along the same path so he more or less puts up with her trauma induced, stuttering gibberish as they race to the border to rescue her son.

Our first introduction to the works of Adilkhan Yerzhanov were his two films A Dark, Dark Man and Atbai’s Fight. Crime thrillers at their core, we would have compared them to the yakuza thrillers of Takeshi Kitano, slow burn narratives that explode with punctuating violence. We’ve not kept up with the Kazakh director since then but Steppenwolf at once feels both very familiar with what we know of the director’s work while ramping up the violence one-hundred fold.

Respite from all the violence comes from dark humor, either by action or by word, that is laced throughout the story. Just enough to make you chuckle and loosen your grip on your seat, before the next act of violence comes in hard.

Even though the setting is a harsh environment with a civil uprising giving urgency to the matter we expected there to be stunning cinematography that captures the vastness and desolation of the Kazakhstan rural regions. One may notice that as they head for the border the landscape turns green, a visual cue that anyone fleeing the area that hope lies ahead. What is that they say about greener pastures? That Kazakhstan countryside has always been its own character in Yerzhanov’s films.

Brajyuk (Berik Aitzhanov) is a beast, a psychopath who was once a police officer and was until now an interrogator, brought in clandestine-like by the police to get answers from prisoners through any means possible. Through their quest we will find out more about what has made him the man he is, the events that led him to helping her find Tamara’s son. Tamara (Anna Starchenko) is shocked into simple mindedness. She stutters and speaks in gibberish, to everyone’s annoyance, but she is the embodiment of innocence lost in a time of intense struggle and conflict.

Near the end it comes down to a question, Is being good necessary or not. Brajyuk has a valid reason to argue it is not. He was good once and it cost him dearly. Tamara would argue that it is, good is all that she has left. Yet, she still needs Brajyuk, dragging her along, to get her son back. Therein lies the moral complication of this story.

Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s neo-western thriller is an ultra-violent race against time across an unforgiving landscape on the brink of collapse. Unlike other films of theirs that I’ve seen where violence is an exclamation mark, Steppenwolf is consistently violent, moving from one shootout to the next. Yet it still maintains a chilling stillness. Every conversation, every meeting in this story has the potential to end with gunfire which makes it so gripping to watch.