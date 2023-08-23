V/H/S/85 Teaser: Next Chapter of Popular Anthology Series Coming to Shudder This October

The latest installment of the popular anthology series, V/H/S/85, will premiere on Shudder on October 6th. The teaser for the production has arrived, check it out down below.

An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten 80s. Directed by David Bruckner (HELLRAISER, THE NIGHT HOUSE), Scott Derrickson (THE BLACK PHONE, SINISTER), Gigi Saul Guerrero (BINGO HELL, CULTURE SHOCK), Natasha Kermani (LUCKY), & ﻿Mike Nelson (WRONG TURN).

V/H/S/85 will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 21st.