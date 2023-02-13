SUPERCELL Trailer: Heche, Baldwin And Ulrich Are in For a Spell of Bad Weather

Baseball-size hail, violent winds, and churning tornadoes make supercells deadly, and when William Brody was a boy, his father – a legendary storm-chaser – was killed by one. Now, the family business belongs to Zane Rogers (Alec Baldwin), a reckless tour operator who sees dollar signs where others see storm clouds. When his destiny arrives in the form of one of the most powerful storms on record, William leaves his mom (Anne Heche) and home behind to team up with his father’s ex-partner, Roy Cameron (Skeet Ulrich), barely surviving a tornado yet determined to chase one of nature’s most terrifying creations: the bear’s cage.

Herbert James Winterstern's action-adventure thriller Supercell is coming to theaters, on digital, and On Demand March 17th, 2023. The release comes way of Saban Films who have sent along the trailer today. It features lots of big skies that start out quite nice to look at but of course you don't have an adventure thriller if they do not tear open and release metoerlogical mayhem.

Supercell stars Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Anjul Nigam, and Alec Baldwin.