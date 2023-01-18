THE LONG DARK TRAIL: Official Trailer And Poster For Folk Horror Out This February
The Norh American release for Kevin Ignatius and Nick Psinakis' folk horror, The Long Dark Trail, is coming from Cleopatra Entertainment on digital, Blu-ray and DVD on February 21st.
After two impoverished teenage brothers manage to escape their abusive father, they embark on a treacherous and haunted journey in the hope of finding their estranged mother who has joined a sadistic cult, deep in the woods of Northwest Pennsylvania.
The official trailer and poster were sent along this morning, along with a trio of stills. You will find everything below the official announcement.
