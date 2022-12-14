THOSE WHO CALL: Watch The Official Trailer
Yesterday Uncork'd Entertianment announced that they had picked up Anubys Lopez’s Those Who Call and are going to release it on January 10th.
In the moment we though there's no way there's going to be a trailer between now and then but here we are. One day later and the official trailer has been released. Those of us hanging out on the peripheral don't know when this acquisition even happened and how long they had in between then and now to cut a trailer and cue up the announcement. Clever monkeys.
Check out the official trailer down below.
The film, starring Angie Sandoval, Yetlanezi Rodriguez, Reese Fast, Kevin Kinkade, and Addison Cousins, tells of two sisters that go on a road trip to Colorado. On their way there, their car breaks down in an abandoned old town. Soon they realize things aren’t what they seem, and they aren’t alone in the forest. They find themselves being hunted by a sadistic pagan cult and must do everything in their power to survive.
