THOSE WHO CALL: Uncork'd Entertainment Picks up Indie Horror For '23 Slate, Releases New Poster
I tell you, if I had a dollar for every time my car broke down in small town run by a mysterious cult I'd have three dollars. I keep it in the cup holder cause that'll be just enough to pay for a coffee and donought on my way out of the eventual fourth small town.
The stranded in a small town, hunted by a cult, horror tropes are long standing if not a bit worn down so it may be intersting to see what Uncork'd sees in Anubys Lopez’s horror flick, Those Who Call, that made it worth picking up for their 2023 slate. They created a new poster for the release, check it out below.
To our knowledge there is no trailer and with a release date of January 10th, only a few weeks away, it is unlikely Uncork'd has gone and made one. We will be just as surprised as you are when Those Who Call is released.
Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired Anubys Lopez’s backwoods horror film THOSE WHO CALL for a first quarter 2023 release.The film, starring Angie Sandoval, Yetlanezi Rodriguez, Reese Fast, Kevin Kinkade, and Addison Cousins, tells of two sisters that go on a road trip to Colorado. On their way there, their car breaks down in an abandoned old town. Soon they realize things aren’t what they seem, and they aren’t alone in the forest. They find themselves being hunted by a sadistic pagan cult and must do everything in their power to survive."If you enjoyed THE LODGE, WINCHESTER and THE HERETICS, THOSE WHO CALL should be on your must-see list” said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. "Headlined by two very strong actresses, THOSE WHO CALL has so much going for it. We look forward to audiences discovering it in January, when we release.”THOSE WHO CALL will premiere on digital Jan 10, 2023.
