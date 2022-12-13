THOSE WHO CALL: Uncork'd Entertainment Picks up Indie Horror For '23 Slate, Releases New Poster

I tell you, if I had a dollar for every time my car broke down in small town run by a mysterious cult I'd have three dollars. I keep it in the cup holder cause that'll be just enough to pay for a coffee and donought on my way out of the eventual fourth small town.

The stranded in a small town, hunted by a cult, horror tropes are long standing if not a bit worn down so it may be intersting to see what Uncork'd sees in Anubys Lopez’s horror flick, Those Who Call, that made it worth picking up for their 2023 slate. They created a new poster for the release, check it out below.

To our knowledge there is no trailer and with a release date of January 10th, only a few weeks away, it is unlikely Uncork'd has gone and made one. We will be just as surprised as you are when Those Who Call is released.