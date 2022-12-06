OLD MAN: Blu-ray Giveaway

LuckyMcKee's Old Man is coming out on DVD and Blu-ray today. If you can hold off on buying one we have three (3) copies on Blu-ray to give away.

Directed by Lucky McKee (May, All Cheerleaders Die) with the screenwriting debut of Joel Veach, OLD MAN stars Stephen Lang (Avatar franchise, VFW), Marc Senter (Starry Eyes), with Liana Wright-Mark (Ocean’s 8), and Patch Darragh (“Succession”).

In OLD MAN, deep in the woods, a lost hiker stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man. What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret.

The DVD and Blu-ray bonus features include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of OLD MAN. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the thriller film, OLD MAN, on DVD and Blu-ray December 6, 2022.