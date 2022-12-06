OLD MAN: Blu-ray Giveaway
LuckyMcKee's Old Man is coming out on DVD and Blu-ray today. If you can hold off on buying one we have three (3) copies on Blu-ray to give away.
Directed by Lucky McKee (May, All Cheerleaders Die) with the screenwriting debut of Joel Veach, OLD MAN stars Stephen Lang (Avatar franchise, VFW), Marc Senter (Starry Eyes), with Liana Wright-Mark (Ocean’s 8), and Patch Darragh (“Succession”).In OLD MAN, deep in the woods, a lost hiker stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man. What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret.The DVD and Blu-ray bonus features include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of OLD MAN. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the thriller film, OLD MAN, on DVD and Blu-ray December 6, 2022.
This giveaway is open to our readers in the U.S. To enter is simple. Find the answer to our fact finding question and when you have the answer email us here. There's not a whole lot of trivia tid bits out there so we'll keep it simple. Ready?
At which Eastern U.S. film festival did Old Man have it's world premiere?
When you have your answer you can email us here. We will draw three (3) lucky winners from all qualifying entries this Friday, December 9th at noon PST. Good luck to all who enter.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.