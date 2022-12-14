HUMAN RESOURCES Trailer: Starting a New Job is Tough When Everyone's Trying to Kill You

After starting a job at a creepy hardware store, Sam Coleman uncovers a shocking mystery involving a missing employee forcing him to confront the terrifying forces that lurk just behind the walls.

Work sucks. You know it. I know it. Blink-182 knew it back in '99. Now Sam Coleman, the main character in Braden Swope's debut feature horror flick Human Resources is going to know it all too well.

Human Resources will be available from DeskPop Entertainment On Demand January 10, 2023. The official trailer and poster were made available today. Check out the trailer down below.

Human Resources was directed by Braden Swope from a script written by him and Evan Swope. It stars Hugh McCrae, Jr., Anthony Candell, Sarah José, Tim Misuradze, Michael Kammerer, and Angel Hilton.