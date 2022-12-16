DARK MATCH: WOLFCOP's Lowell Dean Wraps Production on New Backwoods Wrestling Horror Flick
Yes. You read that title correctly. Backwoods Wrestling Horror. Lowell Dean, writer and director of the Canadian indie horror hit Wolfcop has wrapped production on his next film, Dark Match.
A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.
The Canadian cast is led by wrestling and Canadian sports icon Chris Jericho with Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Jonathan Herry and genre contemporary Michael Eklund. Dark Match now heads into post and we will keep you posted as more news comes along.
DEPT.9 STUDIOS PRODUCTION DARK MATCHWRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY LOWELL DEANHAS WRAPPED IN EDMONTONStarring Wrestling Legend Chris Jericho, Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund and Jonathan CherryDept.9 Studios, a film and television production company, is pleased to announce the wrap of production on their horror thriller DARK MATCH, written and directed by Lowell Dean (WOLFCOP, ANOTHER WOLFCOP). The film stars wrestling superstar Chris Jericho (TERRIFIER 2), Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Westworld), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Eklund (THE CALL, ERRORS OF THE HUMAN BODY) and Jonathan Cherry (GOON).DARK MATCH is produced by John MacDonald (IMDb 'Johnny Mac’), who also serves as one of the executive producers along with Chris Jericho. Don Depoe and Michael Feehan who are also Dept.9 producers, joined by Rhonda Baker (THE GRUDGE, RUN, SUDDEN DEATH) and by Michael Peterson (DARK NATURE, BLOODTHIRSTY, HARPOON).DARK MATCH sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.The film’s writer and director Lowell Dean says, “It’s been a blast filming in Edmonton and working every day with such a talented cast and crew. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Dept.9 Studios and for the producer’s support in bringing DARK MATCH to life.”
