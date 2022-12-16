DARK MATCH: WOLFCOP's Lowell Dean Wraps Production on New Backwoods Wrestling Horror Flick

Yes. You read that title correctly. Backwoods Wrestling Horror. Lowell Dean, writer and director of the Canadian indie horror hit Wolfcop has wrapped production on his next film, Dark Match.

A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.

The Canadian cast is led by wrestling and Canadian sports icon Chris Jericho with Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Jonathan Herry and genre contemporary Michael Eklund. Dark Match now heads into post and we will keep you posted as more news comes along.