Indigenous Genre Shorts Featured in DARK MATTER Program at imagineNATIVE

Always on the lookout for genre programs inserted into larger festivals our attention has been drawn to the Dark Matter program in the imagineNATIVE Film + Video Festival happening here in Toronto and online in a couple weeks. Of particular interest to us is that these films come to us from Indigenous, Aboriginal and First Nations filmmakers from around the world, an area we hope to see continued growth in in the years to come.

On October 22nd a small block of short films will be followed by a screening of Berkley Brady's Dark Nature. A couple days before that, on the 20th, there will be a screening of Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin's Broken Angel. The feature films are not part of the Dark Matter program but are still worth pointing out!

imagineNATIVE Film + Video Festival wants to take you

on a journey to the dark side of Indigenous cinema.

In a program, titled DARK MATTER, (October 22) it’s all horror all the time showcasing a collection of shorts exploring new dimensions in Native noir.

From traditional ritual sacrifice to the haunting anxieties elicited by other life forms lurking in the shadows, the films in this program reveal the struggle for survival.

Take care as you traverse this forest of film.

Dark Matter Shorts Program - October 22 at Tiff Bell Lightbox, 8pm; check digital availabilities for each film.

IMAJUIK, a film by Marc Fussing Rosbach

Greenland

International Premiere

Availability – Worldwide – Digital, and, In-Person at Tiff Bell Lightbox

IMAJUIK is commissioned by the international sami film institute. In this short sci-fi horror imajuik is the only person left in nuuk. It’s 2060 and the once so busy capital has been deserted due to a uranium mine explosion nearby. Suddenly imajuik’s device detects one life form – but is that a good thing?

KO AU (I am), a film by Mii Taokia

Cook Islands

World Premiere

Available (Worldwide) Digital, and, In-Person in Toronto at Tiff Bell Lightbox

‘KO AU’ is an animated short film that retells the classic Cook Islands legend of Katikatia. The old lady who lives in a cave and eats children. Told from the perspective of a young maiden who falls in love with a young man from another village. This film asks the question, “what would make a person kill a child?”

Koo (Serpent), a film by Nicolás Rojas Sánchez

Mexico

Canadian Premiere

Available (North America) Digital, and, In-Person in Toronto at Tiff Bell Lightbox

The date 11 death (Year 10 flint), 9 Serpent ‘Eagle Fire’ entered to the temazcal determined to fulfill his last assignment.

Obscheenies, a film by Barry Bilinsky

Canada

Toronto Premiere

Available (Worldwide) Digital, and, In-Person in Toronto at Tiff Bell Lightbox

A new roster of camp counsellors arrive at a lake-side resort for the summer, but they quickly learn that the stories are true: there is more in the woods than you know.

SAVJ, a film by Tank Standing Buffalo

Canada

World Premiere

Available (Worldwide) Digital, and, In-Person in Toronto at Tiff Bell Lightbox

The inspiration for SAVJ is Tank’s real life, the best time with his 7 siblings. Events in the movie actually happened. That time they all lived in Rondeau Park with no adults. It was the last time they were all together. They were completely free. Before children’s services split them up. After that time, Tank wound up in juvenile detention, and he never lived with his family again, and a lot of terrible events took place.

Soli Bula (The Sacrifice), a short film by Tumeli Tuqota

Fiji

Canadian Premiere

Available (North America) Digital, and, In-Person in Toronto at Tiff Bell Lightbox

‘Soli Bula’ imagines a Fiji where Westernisation did not get a chance to erase its identity and practices before it had a chance to establish itself and its sovereignty. In this Fiji, a traditional ceremony is about to see a large canoe, a Drua, being sent off on its maiden voyage. There is fanfare and celebration as the launch is underway, but also a steep toll that will be demanded of Fiji’s citizens to ensure that the ship is blessed on its launch day.

Terror/Forming, a film by Rylan Friday

Canada

Ontario Premiere

Available (Ontario) Digital, and, In-Person in Toronto at Tiff Bell Lightbox

Set over the course of one evening, Parker and his boyfriend, Darren, find themselves detoured on their trip and going towards Parker’s late kokum’s cabin. The men make a disturbing discovery which creates tension within the pair’s already unhealthy relationship. Shot in one continuous take, Terror/Forming will show paranoia, anxiety and tension bubbling to the surface in real time as the situation escalates and devolves into chaos.

And here are the two features that will keep you on your toes.

DARK NATURE a film by Berkley Brady

Canada

Ontario Premiere

In-person Only - October 22, 2022, 6:45pm, Tiff Bell Lightbox

Joy Higgins — a survivor of domestic abuse — invites her friend Carmen Bazzoli on an Indigenous-led women’s weekend retreat in the Canadian wilderness. A mixture of land-based ways of being/knowing and Western psychology. As the weekend progresses, the border between reality and delusion shatters when Joy suspects they are being stalked by her abuser; in truth, all six women will be forced to confront a threat even more terrifying than the demons of their past.

BROKEN ANGEL a film by Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin

Canada

Ontario Premiere

In-person - October 20, 2022, 6:45pm, Tiff Bell Lightbox

Available Digital - October 24 - 30, 2022

(Ontario wide)

Preceded by Brylcreem Boys. Angel prepares to leave the shelter for a new life, but soon after, she comes to face her biggest nightmare, Earl. In a deadly confrontation with Earl and with Frankie on his heels, Angel is forced with the decision to flee or fight. Her parents, Frankie and the spirit of Gracie reunite to save Angel from his wrath, and their unconditional love provides her the power and strength to fight back once and for all.