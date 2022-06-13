CYST DVD Giveaway

In CYST, nurse Patricia works under an enthusiastic plastic surgeon who believes he’s invented a breakthrough cyst-removal machine and, against Patricia’s sound advice, will stop at nothing to patent it so it can be used for his patients. But when their differences turn into a physical altercation, damaging the machine, what started as Patricia’s last day on duty becomes a battle for survival after the doctor’s “Get Gone” cyst-removing invention inadvertently turns a patient’s tumor into a cyst-monster that terrorizes the office.

RLJE Films, part of AMC Networks, will release Tyler Russell's Cyst on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on June 21, 2022. Screen Anarchy has two (2) copies of the goopy horror flick to give away this week.

This giveaway is open to residents of the US and limited to one per household. To enter is simple. Find the answer our fact finding question below and email us here with your entry. All correct entries will be entered into our random draw next Monday, June 20th at noon, PST. Ready?

Cyst star George Hardy is well known for his debut, Troll 2, and was even the subject of a documentary about the making of that film. But what is Hardy's real-life occupation?