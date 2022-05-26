WILLOW Teaser Trailer Takes us Into The Unknown
Lucasfilm and Disney+ unveiled the teaser trailer for the live-action fantasy adventure series, Willow, the followup to Ron Howard's 1988 classic film.
Obviously you'd have to be of a certain vintage to appreciate the 1988 film. Not an enormous success at the box office its fans have remained devoted to it over the years, keeping the dream alive on home video until streamers have kept it in rotation.
We will have to see more before giving any further reaction to what the teaser shows us today. It was nice to hear that bit of James Horner's original score brought back for it though. Ah, memories.
Willow will premiere on Disney+ on November 30th.
Disney+ unveiled the teaser trailer for Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment’s “Willow” an all-new live-action fantasy adventure series based on the classic 1988 feature film, at the Lucasfilm studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim today. “Willow” will premiere November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.