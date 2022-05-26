WILLOW Teaser Trailer Takes us Into The Unknown

Lucasfilm and Disney+ unveiled the teaser trailer for the live-action fantasy adventure series, Willow, the followup to Ron Howard's 1988 classic film.

Obviously you'd have to be of a certain vintage to appreciate the 1988 film. Not an enormous success at the box office its fans have remained devoted to it over the years, keeping the dream alive on home video until streamers have kept it in rotation.

We will have to see more before giving any further reaction to what the teaser shows us today. It was nice to hear that bit of James Horner's original score brought back for it though. Ah, memories.

Willow will premiere on Disney+ on November 30th.