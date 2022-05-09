Mayhem 2022: Nottingham Genre Fest Returning to a Full House This October
The Mayhem Film Festival has always been one of those perfect lead-ins to Halloween for genre film lovers in the UK. Not too long, not too short. Four days of the best the genre circuit has to offer.
Since we've all put up with enough crap over the past couple years the big pay-off is that Mayhem plans to go whole hog this year, with no anticipated restrictions in sight. Fill that house to capacity, yo!
The call out for submissions for short films is on now too. If you have a short film that was made after January 01, 2021 and clocks in less than twenty-two minutes the festival would like to consider it for their shorts program.
Find the link in the full announcement below.
Mayhem Film Festival set to return to Broadway, Nottinghamon 13-16 October 2022Mayhem Film Festival will return this autumn to Broadway Cinema, Nottingham to showcase the best in international horror, sci-fi and cult cinema, with the festival’s 18th edition planned to run for four days from Thursday 13 - Sunday 16 October.Following last year’s triumphant return to Broadway’s Screen 1 after a scaled-down ‘Skeleton Edition’ of the festival in 2020, organisers are excited to once again begin planning for the festival’s traditional four-day event in October.Mayhem’s organisers promise the biggest edition of the festival yet – festival co-director Chris Cooke says: “We’re looking forward to bringing you together for the most anticipated and exciting examples of the genre, special guests and more… across four days of glorious global cinema – in a packed-out Screen 1 at the very best venue out there, Broadway Cinema!”Broadway’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Stewart Terry added: “We can’t wait to host another Mayhem this year. The four-day Mayhem weekend is always one of the most exciting times for us here at Broadway, and we know that many film lovers visit us from across the UK to not only see the latest in big-screen horror, sci-fi and cult movies, but also to re-engage with their fellow Mayhem fans.”In addition to announcing their 2022 dates, Mayhem Film Festival is pleased to open the call for short films for this year’s edition. Over the years, Mayhem has grown from a single short film programme to a four-day event, but its shorts programme remains at the heart of every edition. Mayhem Film Festival are looking for horror, sci-fi and cult short films, produced after 1 January 2021 and that are under 22 minutes long. More information on how to submit films is available at https://filmfreeway.com/MayhemFilmFestivalIn previous years, Mayhem has welcomed many filmmakers from around the world such as Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) for Monsters, Mark Gatiss (The League of Gentlemen, Sherlock) for a special masterclass, Ben Wheatley for a preview screening of Sightseers, Nicolas Roeg for a special screening of Don’t Look Now at St Mary’s Church in Nottingham, and cult Canadian collective Astron-6 for The Editor and The Void. Mayhem Film Festival has also hosted special events such as screenings with specially commissioned live scores from 8MM Orchestra, two exclusive live stage readings of unmade Hammer Films screenplays, The Unquenchable Thirst of Dracula in 2015 and Zeppelin V. Pterodactyls in 2017, and a live performance of Tales of HP Lovecraft by The Duke St Workshop featuring British actor Laurence R. Harvey.Planning is currently underway for Mayhem Film Festival’s 18th edition with more information and announcements coming soon. Mayhem Film Festival will take place at Broadway, Nottingham on 13 – 16 October 2022. For more information, please visit http://www.mayhemfilmfestival.com/
