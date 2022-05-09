Mayhem 2022: Nottingham Genre Fest Returning to a Full House This October

The Mayhem Film Festival has always been one of those perfect lead-ins to Halloween for genre film lovers in the UK. Not too long, not too short. Four days of the best the genre circuit has to offer.

Since we've all put up with enough crap over the past couple years the big pay-off is that Mayhem plans to go whole hog this year, with no anticipated restrictions in sight. Fill that house to capacity, yo!

The call out for submissions for short films is on now too. If you have a short film that was made after January 01, 2021 and clocks in less than twenty-two minutes the festival would like to consider it for their shorts program.

Find the link in the full announcement below.