Frontieres 2022: First Wave of Titles Announced
Aw yeah, it's Frontières time once again. After spending the last two years participating in the co-production market virtually it will be with excitement and a little nervousness that we will return to Montreal to be among our peers. Not just because we resume our role as an outsider looking in but because this is one of the first times we'll all gather en masse since this (waves hands around him) began.
I was speaking with one of the filmmakers earlier this week about their project before it was announced. After presenting a project in one of the previous virtual editions they're very excited about attending in person this year. Frontières' reputation preceeds itself.
So. How do I hang out with loads of friends and strangers again?
For the first time the market's history in Montreal the Frontières Forum will occur as well. The forum is an invitation-only event for genre projects seeking to complete their financing and move onto production. Filmmakers will meet with industry professionals for roundtable strategy sessions and one-on-one meetings over two days.
Projects are coming in from all corners and this first wave features an even split between men and women. Awesome.
While the bulk of the projects are billed as horror films there are other genres that pique our interest as well. Genres like magical realism, esoteric drama and sci-fi will be presented along with one called indigenous futurism. Now that one, The Icetalker by Benjamin Ross Hayden, is participating in the Forum so we likely won't have access to it, but, it is being produced by Avi Federgreen of Indiecan and the newly minted Red Water genre label. We can keep tabs on the project through him in the future.
The second wave of projects will be announced soon.
FIRST WAVE ANNOUNCEMENTAfter the upcoming Frontières Platform in Cannes on Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22, Frontières will return to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal for the 14th edition of its co-production market in physical form. The market will take place between July 21-24 and the Forum July 22-23.Frontières is pleased to announce a first wave of projects for this year’s official market selection. Notable project helmers include: Avalon Fast (HONEYCOMB) from Canada, Christa Boarini (the upcoming CONFECTION) from USA/Guatemala and Stéphanie Joalland (ICE) from the United Kingdom. Of these projects, the line-up features 50% women directors. The full project line-up will be announced at the end of May. Past Frontières projects include HATCHING, LAMB, THE LONG WALK, SEA FEVER, VIVARIUM and RAW.The Frontières Platform in Cannes is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.FRONTIÈRES MARKETA BOY-SHAPED VOID (USA)Director: Lucas AmannProducers: Lee Stobby, Dane Eckerle, Daniel BrandtGenre: HorrorWhen a new, otherworldly queer virus infects a gay high schooler after his hookup with a possessive older admirer, a portal opens, uniting their bodies, and he must fight to sever the parasitic connection before it literally consumes him.BUGUL NOZ (United Kingdom)Director: Stéphanie JoallandProducer: Stéphanie Joalland, Sean McConvilleGenre: Supernatural HorrorAn English 15-year-old girl, traumatised by the recent death of her mother, is sent to a rural community in Brittany to attend a French summer program and soon becomes prey to a woodland creature which tries to lure her into its lair through her dreams.CACS (USA)Directors: Nicole Daddona, Adam WilderProducers: Nicole Daddona, Adam WilderGenre: Fantasy, ComedyTwo alienated teenage cacti brothers uproot from their home in the Arizona desert and pursue all the trappings of human life in suburbia as a country western music duo.CAMP (Canada)Director: Avalon FastProducers: Michael Peterson, Peter Kuplowsky, Taylor NodrickGenre: HorrorHaunted by a traumatic past, a young camp counselor suspects her fellow female counselors of witchcraft in service of a woodland spirit that promises supernatural powers.I CALL UPON THEE (Australia)Director: Michael Anthony KratochvilProducer: Kristian MoliereGenre: HorrorWhen two young sisters from a housing commission estate chant a playground summoning ritual in the hope of preventing child welfare from taking them away from their drug addicted mother, they don’t anticipate the consequences of the demon that they summon.JANE (Spain, Italy)Director: Aram GarrigaProducer: Carles Torras, Aram GarrigaGenre: Esoteric DramaLove Is the Law. Love Under Will.THE KILLING OF A BEAST (Germany)Director: Vusi AfricaProducers: Naledi Bogacwi, Vusi AfricaGenre: Magical RealismThe wailers want to be reborn.THE PALACE (USA, Nepal)Director: Anil BaralProducers: Deepak Rauniyar, Anil BaralGenre: HorrorWhen a family is forced to return to Nepal and take care of a remote Himalayan Palace, they begin role-playing as if they are royalty. It’s fun until their son is possessed, thinking he is the late Crown Prince. As the ghosts terrorize the family, their daughter realizes her imaginary friend isn’t whom she thought she was and has been preparing her for a very different role…THE TRAIL OF THE WOLF (Spain)Director: Angeles HernandezProducers: David Matamoros, Angeles HernandezGenre: Thriller, Fantastic, SciFiIn an overpopulated world, Javier's life will end at the end of 55, while his daughter will try to find a cure to save him.FRONTIÈRES FORUMFIRECRACKERS AT MIDNIGHT (USA, Guatemala)Director: Christa BoariniProducers: Christa Boarini, Dominic MedinaGenre: Thriller, Magic RealismA wealthy medical student is kidnapped for ransom in Guatemala City and exposed to the dark realities of a society with tragic wealth disparities.PENNY LANE IS DEAD (Australia)Director: Mia'Kate RussellProducer: Andre Lima, Matt HearnGenre: HorrorWhen you find true love, you gotta fight hard to keep it.THE ICETALKER (Canada)Director: Benjamin Ross HaydenProducers: Benjamin Ross Hayden, Avi FedergreenGenre: Science-Fiction, Indigenous FuturismA former military Mountain Métis sergeant must voyage across the frozen mountain wilderness for an antidote buried deep inside an ancient glacier, and embarks on a journey that brings him back through time.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.