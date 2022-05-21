Frontieres 2022: First Wave of Titles Announced

Aw yeah, it's Frontières time once again. After spending the last two years participating in the co-production market virtually it will be with excitement and a little nervousness that we will return to Montreal to be among our peers. Not just because we resume our role as an outsider looking in but because this is one of the first times we'll all gather en masse since this (waves hands around him) began.

I was speaking with one of the filmmakers earlier this week about their project before it was announced. After presenting a project in one of the previous virtual editions they're very excited about attending in person this year. Frontières' reputation preceeds itself.

So. How do I hang out with loads of friends and strangers again?

For the first time the market's history in Montreal the Frontières Forum will occur as well. The forum is an invitation-only event for genre projects seeking to complete their financing and move onto production. Filmmakers will meet with industry professionals for roundtable strategy sessions and one-on-one meetings over two days.

Projects are coming in from all corners and this first wave features an even split between men and women. Awesome.

While the bulk of the projects are billed as horror films there are other genres that pique our interest as well. Genres like magical realism, esoteric drama and sci-fi will be presented along with one called indigenous futurism. Now that one, The Icetalker by Benjamin Ross Hayden, is participating in the Forum so we likely won't have access to it, but, it is being produced by Avi Federgreen of Indiecan and the newly minted Red Water genre label. We can keep tabs on the project through him in the future.

The second wave of projects will be announced soon.