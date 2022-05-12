DEATH VALLEY Blu-ray Giveaway

Giveaway time, folks! We have three (3) copies of Matthew Ninaber's horror flick Death Valley to give away next week.

In DEATH VALLEY, mercenaries with nothing to lose are hired to rescue a bioengineer imprisoned in a cold war bunker. Upon entering the ominous facility, they find themselves in a fight for their lives, under attack from an unknown and deadly creature.

Death Valley will be released by RLJE Films on on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-Ray on May 17th. Lucky readers in the U.S. can enter this random draw which will happen on Monday, May 16th at noon PST.

To enter is simple. Find the answer to our fact finding question and email us here when you have the answer. All qualifying entries will be entered in the random draw next Monday. Ready?

Director Matthew Ninaber stars as the monster in his own film. What other popular horror comedy did Nimbar play the titular monster in?