Neuchâtel 2022: Swiss Genre Fest Presents LGBTIQ+ Retrospective SCREAM QUEER

We appreciate that more attention is being given to LGBTIQ+ culture in genre cinema. Of all of the areas in genre cinema that need a boost it is this one. In theory you draw more attention to it, you give it the exposure it deserves, you create more interest in films from the community of LGBTIQ+ genre filmmakers the easier it should be to get more made. Right?

Oh, if it were that easy. We have to keep trying though which is why the Scream Queer retrospective, part of this year's upcoming Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival will be so important. In the words of the festival "the retrospective will be an opportunity to rediscover iconic figures of the LGBTIQ+ community since the beginning of the 20th century".

The program will include about twenty titles including Pscyho, Hellraiser, Hideous, Bound, and Der Samurai. The full program will be announced in June. The complete announcement follows.