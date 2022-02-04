Skip City International D-Cinema Festival 2022: Call For Entries
Our friends at Skip City International D-Cinema Festival announced this week that submissions were now open for this year's festival.
The film festival in Kawaguchi City, Saitama, Japan, celebrates its 19th year this July, maintaining a mandate of screening digitally shot films and just the first, second or third feature films from directors all over the world.
Submissions are open for one month only, until March 1st, so get cracking.
We are happy to announce that the SKIP CITY INTERNATIONAL D-Cinema FESTIVAL 2022 will celebrate its 19th edition from July 16th (Sat) to 24th (Sun), 2022 for 9 days at SKIP CITY, which is an integrated institution for digital cinema production.We remain committed to discovering and nurturing new talent, with the aim of helping these filmmakers seize new business opportunities that have arisen in the changing landscape of the film industry. Now we call for works (60 min. or longer) that have been shot digitally and must be the director’s 1st, 2nd, or 3rd feature film from all over the world for the International Competition section.Our International Competition welcomes you!!All nominated films in competition categories are eligible for the Festival Organizers awards. One guest, primarily the director, from each film will be invited to the festival and will attend their official screenings and Q&A sessions as well as the ceremonies.Past SKIP CITY INTERNATIONAL D-Cinema FESTIVAL Grand Prize winners: Lone SHERFIG (Denmark/2004), Miranda JULY (USA/2005) and Susanne BIER (Denmark/2005), LU Xuechang (China/2006) , Nuri Bilge CEYLAN (Turkey/2007), Stephan SCHAEFER and Diane CRESPO (USA/2008), Leon DAI (Taiwan/2009), Giorgio DIRITTI (Italy/2010), Alrick BROWN (USA/2011), Umut DAĞ (Austria/2012), Miguel Angel JIMENEZ (Spain/2013), Diederik EBBINGE (Netherlands/2014), Ernesto Daranas SERRANO (Cuba/2015), Alejandro Guzmán ALVAREZ (Mexico/2016), Arild ANDRESEN (Norway/2017), Christina CHOE (USA/2018), Mats GRORUD (Norway/2019), Maria SØDAHL (Norway/2020) and Alex Camilleri (Malta/2021).Additionally, many wonderful guests have attended SKIP CITY from all over the word, such as; Miranda JULY (Director), Mabel CHEUNG (Director), HONG Sang-soo (Director), JIA Zhang-ke (Director), Yoji YAMADA (Director), Kazuya SHIRAISHI (Director), Dexter FLETCHER (Actor, Director), OH Jung-wan (Producer), Cedomir KOLAR (Producer), Pernille Fischer CHRISTENSEN (Director), Kenzo HORIKOSHI (Producer), Keiichi HARA (Director), Kiyoshi KUROSAWA (Director), Koji FUKADA (Director), Makiko WATANABE (Actress), Tania RAYMONDE (Actress), Naoko OGIGAMI (Director), Kippei SHIINA (Actor), Takashi MIIKE (Director), Masa SAWADA (Producer), Yukiko MISHIMA (Director), Shuhei OKITA (Director), Naoto TAKENAKA (Actor/Director) and more.
