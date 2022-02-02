RUCKER Exclusive Clip: He Calls Them Darlene's Dots

For the past 30 years Rucker the trucker has devoted his life to traveling the road as a mass serial killer. When Maggie makes Rucker the subject of her documentary, their journey takes a dangerous detour when Rucker recruits her to complete his masterpiece: A connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife composed of the women he’s killed who resemble her.

We have an exclusive clip from Amy Hesketh's indie horror, Rucker. In the clip, roaving serial killer, Rucker, explains why he chooses the women he does. Then comes the killing of his first victim! We have also included a small selection of stills as well as the trailer.

Rucker was directed by Amy Hesketh and written by Hesketh and Aaron Drane. It stars Bobby C. King (The Card Counter) and Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor alongside Cheyenna Lee, Alicia Taylor, Jessica Cameron, and Leona Britt.