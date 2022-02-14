Nitehawk Shorts Fest to Feature Works by Yann Gonzalez, Alex Ross Perry, and More

Regular readers will know that I'm a big fan and champion of short films. Most filmmakers proverbially (or perhaps literally, I don't judge) cut their teeth on short films. And while they might be short in length, they're never short on ideas, themes, tones, and quality. Some stories work best in the short form, and that time restriction can foster immense creativity.

As we slowly return to in-person events, Nitehawk cinemas in New York will feature their lauded shorts fest, with works from known and soon-to-be-known filmmakers. It's a terrific line-up, and if you feel comfortable and safe, worth the trip to the cinema to see a wide-ranging programme of films. Check out more details below and visit their website for tickets.

Now in its eighth year, the Nitehawk Shorts Festival has become a bonafide home for the independent short film community. This year’s installment, taking place from March 2nd-6th, will feature over 60 short films, with filmmakers in attendance for Q&As, including many based in New York City. Continuing its mission to represent diverse backgrounds, voices, and perspectives with our selection of exceptional short-form films, female-directed films make up a majority of this year’s festival program.



There will be six programs in this year’s festival, including Opening Nite, Music Driven, Midnite, Matinee, NoBudge, and Closing Nite. Opening and Closing Nite shows will take place at the Prospect Park location, with post-screening parties hosted in the Trees Lounge bar. Music Driven, Midnite, Matinee and NoBudge will be at the Williamsburg location.



OPENING NITE

Wednesday, March 2nd, 7PM, Prospect Park

Post-Screening Q&A with the Filmmakers, Moderated Nitehawk's Cristina Cacioppo



The shorts in this program get us off to a rollicking start with inventive animation, comedic pathos, and an assortment of characters that will win your heart. Expect cathartic karaoke, a

beauty product pyramid scheme, and one surprisingly resourceful toddler.



MUSIC DRIVEN

Thursday, March 3rd, 7PM, Williamsburg

Post-Screening Q&A with the Filmmakers Moderated by Nitehawk's John Woods



This companion program to our Music Driven monthly series gives us the opportunity to spotlight music videos from all eras as well as short documentaries. The 2022 selection is easily of the the most diverse musically from ambient to hardcore punk, yet fits together in a very cohesive way. The new golden age of the music video continues and we’re happy to be able to share it with you all on the big screen.



MIDNITE

Thursday, March 3rd, 9:30PM, Williamsburg

Post-Screening Q&A Moderated by Nitehawk's Desmond Thorne



The Midnite program serves the after-dark crowd with several tales of the horrific, hilarious, and horny. From creatively drawn pandemic sex fantasies, visceral animated poop stories, eerie tales of isolation, and an experimental look at birth and Cabbage Patch dolls, come titlate all of your senses with this diverse program of shorts, and stay for a tender romance with a sinfully slimy monster.



MATINEE

Saturday, March 5th, 11:30AM, Williamsburg

Post-Screening Q&A Moderated by Nitehawk's Cristina Cacioppo



This year’s all Female directed Matinee shorts program zeroes in on several emotional, mental, and physical journeys. Whether the subject is coming of age, fighting for basic human rights, or finding a way to break a sweat, this strong collection of shorts is all at once humorous, moving, and artistically eclectic.



NOBUDGE

Sunday, March 6th, !1:30AM, Williamsburg

Post-Screening Q&A with the Filmmakers Moderated by Kentucker Audley



NoBudge is happy to partner with Nitehawk Shorts Fest for a program of new work from a group of emerging indie filmmakers, mostly based in New York. We’re screening nine short films, predominantly dramatic narratives, that focus on a range of themes from identity building to body exploration. Each film is crafted with intimacy and intelligence and illustrates unique emerging voices and visions.



CLOSING NITE

Sunday, March 6th, 6:00PM, Prospect Park

Post-Screening Q&A with the Filmmakers, Moderated by Nitehawk's Cristina Cacioppo



For our final program, we have innovative approaches to documentary, an assortment of young women making sense of their worlds, and people searching for connection.