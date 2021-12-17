HELP Trailer Shows Why Unexpected Guests Can Cause Chaos

Old friends, an unexpected guest, and sounds of violence in the night are good ingredients for an intriguing psychological thriller.

Written and directed by Blake Ridder, Help contains the aforementioned ingredients, which are showcased nicely in a new trailer. Louis James, Emily Redpath, Sarah Alexandra Marks, and Duncan James star.

The official synopsis gives a bit more information:

"A painful break-up prompts Grace to visit her friend Liv, who is living in the idyllic English countryside with her boyfriend Edward and his dog Polly. The trio start the weekend in high spirits but soon turns into chaos, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the friends come to see each other in a whole new light."

Have a look at the trailer below. Help will be available on digital download in the USA and Canada from February 15, 2022. Beware of any unexpected guests -- or maybe they should beware of you?