Mayhem 2021: THE DEEP HOUSE And ALIEN ON STAGE Lead In-Flesh Edition This October

The desire to put on the best show that they can for their audiences, festivals are still adapting to the current health climate. In a lot of areas we're in a state of not-quite-there-yet as our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in England are well aware. However, they come bearing good news about this year's edition.

This year's festival will be in-person, though there will be social distancing practices in place. That means limited seating and if you want the best seat in the house you better make sure you get your festival pass on August 16th. From the press release below it looks like when you're buying a festival pass you're also buying selected seats so choose wisely. A limited number of passes will go on sale a week Monday, with more to follow.

The festival has also announced the first two films for this year's festival. The Deep House, the underwater haunted house flick from French duo Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury is picking up a lot of steam on the circuit. You do not want to miss it. The second film is the doc Alien on Stage, the story of English bus drivers who stage their own DIY production of Ridley Scott's Alien and take it all the way to London's famous West End.

Bookmark the festival website to stay tuned for more updates about festival passes, the lineup and changes accoring to health regulations.