Oh My God! RAGING FIRE Special Screening Added to Fantasia Lineup

You just gotta hand it to the folks at Fantasia for continuosly giving us one holy shit moment after holy shit moment. Not content to add a special preview screening before the festival begins. Not sitting idle after swinging in a closer by an legendary Japanese filmmaker. Now the festival have added the final film of the equally impressive Hong Kong filmmaker, the late Benny Chan.

Yep. Fantasia has just added a special screening of Raging Fire, the final film of Benny Chan, starring action icon Donnie Yen and contemporary film star Nicholas Tse. Just to remind you about what a big deal this is, check out the trailer down below.

Holy shit!