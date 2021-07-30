Oh My God! RAGING FIRE Special Screening Added to Fantasia Lineup
You just gotta hand it to the folks at Fantasia for continuosly giving us one holy shit moment after holy shit moment. Not content to add a special preview screening before the festival begins. Not sitting idle after swinging in a closer by an legendary Japanese filmmaker. Now the festival have added the final film of the equally impressive Hong Kong filmmaker, the late Benny Chan.
Yep. Fantasia has just added a special screening of Raging Fire, the final film of Benny Chan, starring action icon Donnie Yen and contemporary film star Nicholas Tse. Just to remind you about what a big deal this is, check out the trailer down below.
Holy shit!
The Fantasia International Film Festival is thrilled to add an additional special screening to its 2021 slate with the Canadian Premiere of Donnie Yen’s latest action feature RAGING FIRE.Donnie Yen stars in this big-budget actioner where gunfire and kung-fu collide at high velocity in award-winning Benny Chan's final colossal epic before his untimely death after completion. Before Yen confronts Keanu Reeves in JOHN WICK 4, watch him crank his athletic powers to new heights, relentlessly delivering a mega-blast of dynamic action that will kick the ultimate blood rush to your sensory organs."It's an adrenaline rush of exhilarating action scenes, made even more impressive by Donnie Yen's incredible jawbreaking fighting skills that have had Fantasia audiences cheering for more than 20 years,” says Co-Director of Asian Programming King-Wei Chu. “This film is, without a doubt, one of the most enjoyable ways to celebrate 25 years of the festival.”
