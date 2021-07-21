Neil Gaiman's ANANSNI BOYS Ordered to Series at Amazon

It is always a good day when an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's works gets announced. Gaimen's 2005 novel Anansi Boys will get a six-part series adaptation at Amazon!

Amazon... says Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous. THR

Gaiman will run the show with Good Omens director Douglas Mackinnon. He will writes the series with Lenny Henry- a narrator of Anansi Boys audio books and radio plays- in addition to Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith and Racheal Ofori.

The series will be directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper (pilot) with with Jermain Julien (Grantchester) and Azhur Saleem (Doctor Who).

Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved," Gaiman said in a statement Wednesday. "Anansi Boys as a TV series has been a long time coming — I first started working with Endor and Red on making it over a decade ago. We needed Amazon Prime to come on board and embrace our vision, we needed a lead director with the craft and vision of Hanelle Culpepper, we needed the creative and technical wizardry of Douglas Mackinnon (who worked out how we could push the bounds of the possible to shoot a story set all over the world in a huge studio outside Edinburgh), and we needed the rest of the amazing talents that nobody knows about yet. We are trying to make a new kind of show with Anansi Boys, and to break ground with it to make something that celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera. I'm so thrilled it's happening and that people will be meeting Mr. Nancy, Charlie and Spider, the Bird Woman and the rest of them." THR

Production will happen in Scotland this year. Casting is underway.