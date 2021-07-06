Michelle Yeoh Joins The Cast of Netflix's THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN

Good news for fans of Netflix's The Witcher, and fans of action stars from the East in general. Malaysian superstar and action royalty Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin in the role of the sword-elf, Scian.

The Witcher was a big hit for Netflix at the end of 2019, defying critical response and embraced by the public. I didn't get it- probably because I'm old and grumpy- but this news of Yeoh joining the cast as a sword wielding elf has piqued my interest. Yeoh's fanbase already know she can use a sword, use it very well. Fingers crossed the stunt team is allowed to put her skills to good use.