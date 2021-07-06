Michelle Yeoh Joins The Cast of Netflix's THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN
Good news for fans of Netflix's The Witcher, and fans of action stars from the East in general. Malaysian superstar and action royalty Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin in the role of the sword-elf, Scian.
The Witcher was a big hit for Netflix at the end of 2019, defying critical response and embraced by the public. I didn't get it- probably because I'm old and grumpy- but this news of Yeoh joining the cast as a sword wielding elf has piqued my interest. Yeoh's fanbase already know she can use a sword, use it very well. Fingers crossed the stunt team is allowed to put her skills to good use.
Netflix confirmed today that Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the role of Scían in upcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin.Scían character description:Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.Series Logline:Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.Blood Origin will be a six part, live-action limited series, and a prequel to the hit Netflix series The Witcher.Yeoh joins Laurence O’Fuarain in the cast, who will star in the role of Fjall: Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil..Declan de Barra will act as Executive Producer and Showrunner and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as Executive Producer.Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.