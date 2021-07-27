LIKE A DIRTY FRENCH NOVEL Trailer Premiere
If you're attending Dances With Films, the independant film festival in Los Angeles this week you've probably had your eye on Michael Cuenca's indie noir, Like a Dirty French Novel. Even the title alone wins points as an attention getter.
Like a Dirty French Novel will premiere at the festival tomorrow night in the midnight spot. The trailer premiered this week. Take a look below, perhaps its something you'll want to check out tomorrow night at the festival.
LIKE A DIRTY FRENCH NOVEL, a riveting, high-energy mix of PULP FICTION and LOST HIGHWAY, is a grindhouse noir following a sexually-charged phone operator, two estranged twin brothers, and a cosplaying femme fatale. Directed and co-written by Michael Cuenca, the film premieres at Dances With Films film festival, August 28 at midnight.Jennifer Daley, Robby Valls and Amanda Viola as Lane star.Cuenca co-wrote the film with Ashlee Elfman and Dan Rojay.
