DEMONIC: More New Images From Blomkamp's Horror Flick

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The promotion machine for Neil Blomkamp's horror flick Demonic is picking up steam. We are still over a month away from its release here in North America. Frightfest also announced yesterday that Demonic would open their festival next month as well. 

So excitement is building and to keep you mindful of its release we have a couple behind the scenes images and key stills to share with you below. Enjoy.

