CUENTOS PARA VIERNES POR LA NOCHE / TALES FOR A FRIDAY NIGHT: New Argentine Anthology Series Coming to Amazon Prime LatAM

A new horror and fantasy anthology series Tales for Friday Night (Cuentos para viernes por la noche) is coming to Amazon Prime in all LatAm territories on July 30th.

Written and directed by Argentine filmmaker Pablo Vergara, his new series pivots on two central characters, Mariela y Juan, who will go through a relationship cycle throughout all the episodes. The rest of the cast will all be the same actors but acting out different characters as each episode dictates, perhaps bringing along a trait or two from a previous episode's character.

"Tales for Friday Night" is a collection of short stories that carefully combine intrigue, fantasy and terror. In an atmosphere that pays tribute to classics such as "Tales from the Crypt" or "The Twilight Zone", each episode has a presenter who introduces us to one particular story. The stories which are told in each chapter are independent from each other, however they are performed by a stable cast of actors.

Vergara brought his project to our attenton through our mutal friends at Blood Window where his project won a development award. He sent along the trailer, the episode synopsis below and a collection of images for the gallery.