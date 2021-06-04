Watch This Exclusive And Violent Clip From DEATH IN TEXAS

Scott Windhauser's thriller Death in Texas is in cinemas and on VOD starting today. We have an exclusive clip, courtesy of distributor Vertical Entertainment, to share with you.

In the clip our central character Billy Walker appears to have followed another man, Tex Meyers it looks like, to his home. Violence ensues. Check it out below.

Billy Walker is finally let out of prison after serving a seven-year sentence for manslaughter, only to find out that the only person who stuck by him during the entire ordeal, his mother, is now dying of liver failure. After visiting her doctor, Billy learns that he must break a few more laws in order to get his mother to the top of the transplant list in order to save her life.

Death in Texas was written and directed by Windhauser. His film stars Ronnie Gene Blevins, Lara Flynn Boyle, Bruce Dern, and Stephen Lang.