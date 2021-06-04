Watch The Trailer For Argentine Supernatural Drama NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN'S NIGHT
Argentine filmmaker Gonzalo Calzada released the trailer for his supernatural drama Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man's Night yesterday. Go and have a look down below.
Ulysses is a hundred-year-old man living with his wife, Dalia, in their Argentine colonial apartment. This is the last night of his life and Ulysses will start to experience frightening events in his apartment and throughout the building. They are events that will force him to rethink past decisions, his present circumstances and his view about his reality.
In my Fantaspoa review of his film I talked about the instance where my expectations were upended by the story in Calzada's film, where it began to impact me emotionally rather than viscerally. I concluded my review with the following.
Few horror thrillers have struck an emotional chord like Nocturna has. I was not expecting to be impacted this much by the film. If we are staying within the lines of Spanish-speaking genre cinema Nocturna never strives to hit the horror heights of early Del Toro or of his heir apparent Issa Lopez and her film Tigers Are Not Afraid. However, it's emotional resonance may even exceed the whallops that those two directors have had us endure over the years.
