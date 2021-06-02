GAIA Official Trailer: Do Not Miss This South African Eco-Horror

We can say, with absolute confidence, that you do not want to miss Jaco Bouwer's eco-horror Gaia. With Gaia coming to cinemas on June 18th followed by On Demand one week later it is time to watch the official trailer.

An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue grows more suspicious as the son and his renegade father reveal a cultish devotion to the forest. When their cabin is attacked by a strange being it’s clear there is a far greater threat in this unrelenting wilderness.

Our own Josh saw it first, before the rest of us, when it bowed at SXSW in March. Find his full review here , but here is the final paragraph of it. We think he liked it.

Ambitious, but never outreaching its grasp, Gaia is a rock solid eco-horror in the vein of The Ruins, but with much loftier ideas. Bouwer's direction and intermittently flashy visuals help to sell screenwriter Tertius Kapp's bold choices, while the main cast commit fully to their roles in ways that some may have balked at in the hands of less confident leadership. Things that may have seemed silly on the page, such as Barend's frequent bursts of divination directed at a hole in a tree, are carried off with aplomb, making even the empirically goofiest of ideas feel significant. Fans of all stripes should find something to latch onto here; come for the fungus monsters, stay for the quasi-Biblical allusions, and it'll be hard to leave disappointed.

Gaia is the first release for new distribution outlet Decal.