Etheria 2021 Festival Announces Lineup to Stream Exclusively on Shudder

Etheria Film Festival is helping increase the presence of woman filmmakers in the genre space. When you cannot make it to one of their events it is good to know that there are places online where you will be able to find some of their programming.

Etheria and Shudder are working together once again to bring nine short films to the streaming service for one month from the end of June to the end of July. You will find all you need to know about the program and the trailer in the full announcement below.

ETHERIA FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL 2021 LINEUP

TO STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON SHUDDER

The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Receive the 2021 Inspiration Award

Etheria Film Festival ( www.etheriafilmnight.com )’s 2021 Official Short Films Showcase Lineup was announced this morning on Variety.com! Etheria 2021 which will stream exclusively on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, beginning Friday, June 25 through July 25. This year’s Festival, the world’s most respected annual showcase of horror, science fiction, fantasy, action and thriller films directed by women, will feature nine short films and honor The Walking Dead Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang with the 2021 Etheria Inspiration Award, given annually to a person in the entertainment industry who has inspired women to pursue careers working in genre film and television. Producer Gale Anne Hurd (Terminator) will present the Award to Kang with the ceremony included as part of the official Etheria 2021 content streaming on Shudder.

“The 2021 lineup has some of the funniest things we’ve ever programmed alongside some of the darkest and most disturbing things we’ve ever programmed,” says Etheria Director of Programming Heidi Honeycutt. “And we’re so happy to be screening on Shudder for the second year in a row!”

Kang says, “As a life-long fan of horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, and thrillers, I am truly humbled to be in the company of the incredible women Etheria has honored over the years with their Inspiration Award, not least the incomparable Gale Anne Hurd. I am on a trail she blazed and love that Etheria is showcasing new genre films created by women who want to travel the same exhilarating path.”

“The Etheria Film Festival is the preeminent forum showcasing the many talented women working in the genre field. As The Walking Dead’s first female showrunner, Angela Kang has proven herself to be a visionary in the horror/sci-fi medium, and she is also one of the most talented people working in television today,” says Hurd. “Being a previous recipient of the Inspiration Award myself, I am honored to pass the torch to Angela.”

Kang joined the show’s writing staff in season two as a story editor, quickly rising the ranks to co-executive producer by season five. Her promotion to showrunner was announced in January 2018, going into season nine of the acclaimed series. Kang is also currently co-creating The Walking Dead Universe’s Untitled Daryl & Carol Spinoff.

Hurd is one of the industry’s most respected genre film and television producers. Along with The Walking Dead, she is an executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. A The Walking Dead feature film has also been announced and will premiere theatrically via Universal Pictures, with Hurd serving as a producer.

The 2021 Etheria Film Festival Short Film Lineup includes:

THE FOURTH WALL

Directed by Kelsey Bollig (11:30 min) (Horror) (Switzerland/France)

Chloé fights for her moment in the spotlight. How far will she go to upstage the annoying actors with whom she is forced to perform Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'?

NARROW

Directed by Anna Chazelle (10 min) (Sci-Fi/Horror) (USA)

In a post-apocalyptic world where survival means never stepping off a thin narrow path, a lone woman must evade a creature that stalks her every move.

YOU WILL NEVER BE BACK

Directed by Mónica Mateo (13:30) (Sci-Fi/Horror) (Spain)

After Ana and David say goodbye like any other day, something extraordinary happens that alters reality.

BOOTSTRAPPED

Directed by Katy Erin (7:30 min) (Sci-Fi) (USA)

A physicist travels back in time to try to save her relationship - and in turn, the world.

MISFITS

Directed by Ciani Rey Walker (18 min) (Thriller) (USA)

When they learn their friend has kidnapped a cop on the night of MLK Jr.’s assassination, two sisters and leaders of the Black Panther Party must set aside their differences to navigate one of the most turbulent nights in history.

THE GRAY

Directed by Myra Aquino (9:30 min) (Fantasy) (USA)

A former cop works in purgatory and processes people going to heaven and hell. One day, his 20-year-old son appears.

POLVOTRON 500

Directed by Silvia Conesa (11 min) (Sci-Fi) (Spain)

In the year 2065, a man enters an old holographic sex booth intending to take a nap, but he accidentally activates the sex hologram.

EYE EXAM

Directed by Aislinn Clarke (2:30 min) (Horror) (U.K.)

A woman regrets attending a free eye exam when she begins to suspect that her optometrist has nefarious intentions.

WHO GOES THERE

Directed by Astrid Thorvaldsen (23 min) (Horror/Western) (U.K.)

When a stranger appears on their prairie in 1880 Minnesota, Ingrid invites him in to heal her dying sister, but she doesn't realize that a supernatural force is crossing her threshold.

The 2021 Etheria Jury includes numerous development and acquisitions executives, agents, managers, showrunners, critics, journalists, filmmakers, and distributors.

Past Etheria Film Festival official selections have included films from directors Axelle Carolyn (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud), Natalie Erika James (Relic), Anna Biller (The Love Witch), Prano Bailey-Bond (Censor), Jill Gevargizian (The Stylist), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Into the Dark: Culture Shock) and Bridget Savage Cole (Blow the Man Down).