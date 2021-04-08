THE TUNNEL Exclusive Clip: Does Her Dad Know She's Trapped?

Norwegians are great at a great many things. One of those things that we are most thankful for are disaster films. It's probably a ploy to keep the rest of us away and learning about their high standard of living and the rugged, natural beauty of their country. We see through this facade, Norway!

Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing The Tunnel the latest dose of disaster cinema from director Pål Øie tomorrow, Friday, April 9th. The Tunnel will be in cinemas where allowed and on VOD. We have an exclusive clip to share with your today, check it out below.

In the clip Elise is trapped in the titular tunnel and escapes into some kind of side room with other survivors. They're safe for the moment then the question is raised if her dad will find her. But does he know that she is trapped inside? Dun dun dunnnnnnnnn!