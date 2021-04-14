SEANCE Trailer: RLJE Films Summons Simon Barrett's Directorial Debut This May

At the end of February RLJE Films and Shudder announced that they had picked select theatrical and streaming rights for Simon Barrett's directorial debut horror film Seance. The writer of some of our favorite films like You're Next and The Guest got behind the camera this past Winter up here in Canada, around Winnipeg no les. Winter-peg can be die-bastard-die cold on a good day so our hat's off to him for enduring the weather while filming over there.

RLJE Films will put Seance into U.S. cinemas, On Demand and digital on May 21st. Shudder will host Seance on its platform later this year. So now it is time for the first trailer, which was released yesterday. The exclusivity window has cleared and now we can share it with you below. Take a look for youself and see what Barrett has in store for you from behind the camera now.