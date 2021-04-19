Santiago Horror 2021: Chilean Genre Fest Now Open For Submissions

The call has gone out for local and international filmmakers to submit their films to the fourth edition of the Santiago Horror Film Festival happening in Chile this October.

This burgeoning little horror festival in the heart of Chile will be entering just its fourth year but has learned enough from other festivals before it and those with whom they have partnered with for the past three years. The festival not only has the traditional festival experience - when possible - but offers talks, live music, video clips competition, forums and the proverbial 'much more'.

It may be too soon to tell if Santiago Horror will be able to offer an in house festival this year. Chile's vaccination program has been one of the best in the World so far and October is still a ways away. But if you want your film seen by the Chilean genre film community Santiago Horror Film Festival is quickly becoming the place to screen it.