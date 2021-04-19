Santiago Horror 2021: Chilean Genre Fest Now Open For Submissions
The call has gone out for local and international filmmakers to submit their films to the fourth edition of the Santiago Horror Film Festival happening in Chile this October.
This burgeoning little horror festival in the heart of Chile will be entering just its fourth year but has learned enough from other festivals before it and those with whom they have partnered with for the past three years. The festival not only has the traditional festival experience - when possible - but offers talks, live music, video clips competition, forums and the proverbial 'much more'.
It may be too soon to tell if Santiago Horror will be able to offer an in house festival this year. Chile's vaccination program has been one of the best in the World so far and October is still a ways away. But if you want your film seen by the Chilean genre film community Santiago Horror Film Festival is quickly becoming the place to screen it.
Santiago Horror: A unique fantasy & horror film encounter that you cannot miss!!!"Registration begins for SHFF 2021 competitions"All filmmakers, producers, directors, and film-making audiences are invited to submit their works for the 2021 SHFF version.For this edition they may choose to participate in four categories: Feature Films, Short Films, Video Clips and the great novelty of this fourth edition is the "Animation Short Films" competition. All these competitions are national and international.The rules are published on our website www.santiagohorror.com and the platforms www.festhome.com and www.filmfreeway.com.After a successful 2020 version in five-day online digital format, moviegoers and horror and fantasy fans enjoyed more than 10 international and national feature films in competition, including world and Latin American avant premieres along with more than 45 international short films and nationals divided into their respective competitions, as well as talks, live music, video clips competition, forums and much more.Among the judges of the SHFF 2020 edition, we highlighted the Chilean writer, journalist and film director, Pablo Illanes, as well as Raphael Franca, director of the school of sound at “Instituto Profesional AIEP”. In his role on the competition jury Hernán Moyano, director, producer and Argentine cultural manager, said, “The Santiago Horror is an indispensable event in our continent that integrates projections, artistic samples, music and all the colors of the diverse world of horror film production, making the main focus in Latin American proposals".Last year the festival established the award for the first place, Gustavo “Caballo” Romero, in tribute to the musician, announcer and TV host, who died in 2020.According to the words of it’s director, the idea is to point to new trends and consolidate SHFF as a window for national and international filmmakers and talents considering the constant change at a global level, in addition to strengthening the exchange and global cultural work in general and Latin American in particular.Remember the calls are open until September 05, 2021.To see the rules of the competitions and more details you can check our website www.santiagohorror.com.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.