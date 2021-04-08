Fantasia 2021: Opening Film Announced For This Year's Virtual Event. And Lone Wolf and Pug?

I feel compelled, on behalf of Canada, to apologize to the rest of the world. I want to apologize that we are so shit at recovering from the global health crisis that our friends at Fantasia will be celebrating the quarter century mark as a virtual event. Again. Between the provinces of Quebec and Ontario seemingly focused on HOW MANY infections we can tally instead of reducing them in person events still seems a long ways away.

Still, Fantasia soldiers on and are planning another three weeks of trademark mirth and mayhem, from August 5th to 25th. If there were a silver lining to all of this it is that because Fantasia has to go virtual again it means that the entire country gets to take in the program too. What else are you going to do during the many stay at home orders and states of emergencies from province to province, get a vaccine?

And breathe. Look, the press release below is focusing on the positive results of last year's event so let's switch gears, light some soothing candles and talk about this year.

First, the poster. What a banger! I mean, is there anything that artist Donald Caron cannot do? We've appreciated his work over the years, but this year? A tribute to Lone Wolf and Cub and an acknowledgement of the place of Japanese fantastic cinema in the festival's lifetime? Come on! You're speaking to our hearts now! This is just gorgeous and worthy of framing. Chef's kiss!

Fantasia have also announced their opening film and rightly so, are sticking to a local production, the Quebecois horror comedy Brain Freeze. First pitched at Frontieres, survived shooting around the pandemic and starring one of Quebecois cinema's most recognizable faces, Roy Dupuis, Brain Freeze is a great choice to open the festival. It speaks to Quebec's creativity, persistence in dark times and heritage of fantastic cinema.

The full press release follows.