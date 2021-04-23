DEMENTIA PART II: Official Poster and Trailer

Matt Mercer and Mike Testin's indie horror Dementia Part II is coming to cinemas on May 21st and VOD/Digital/DVD on June 1st. Darkstar Pictures and Bloody Disgusting is distributing the film in North America.

The official trailer and poster were just dropped this afternoon. Everything you need is below the synopsis...

Wendell (Matt Mercer) receives a threatening phone call from his parole officer Reggie (Graham Skipper)… if he doesn’t find a job immediately, he will face serious legal repercussions. Wendell wrangles some home maintenance work for a seemingly benign older woman, Suzanne (Suzanne Voss), who persists in giving him increasingly absurd tasks to complete around the house. As the workday progresses, Wendell is thrown into an ever-escalating nightmare, and comes face to face with an unexpected evil. Suzanne hides a dark secret. And it’s up to Wendell and Suzanne’s daughter, Sheila (Najarra Townsend) to put an end to her madness.

Dementia Part II stars Matt Mercer, Graham Skipper, Najarra Townsend, and Suzanne Voss.