Behind-the-Scenes 8mm Footage of Neill Blomkamp's DEMONIC

If things continue the way they are in the States everyone near to a cinema anywhere in America will be able to walk right in and watch Neill Blomkamp's shot-in-secret horror flick, Demonic, this August. Just an hour ago IFC Midnight dropped some behind the scenes footage from the shoot.

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

Claiming that is has been shot in 8mm - sure, why not - it shows some of props including trucks with a company logo for something called Therapol (therapol being an real-life antibiotic so make of that what you will) and crates of weapons. There is also footage of a set up for a scene where it looks like it is Carly Pope, on a rig for levetation. Of course it wouldn't be a Blomkamp film if there wasn't some kind of infusion of technology so just enjoy the shot of the super cool drone lifting from its pad, against the backdrop of wine country in western Canada.

IFC Midnight is releasing Demonic in theaters on August 20th then O Demand digital on August 27th. It stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers.