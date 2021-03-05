SXSW 2021: North American Rights For South African Horror-Thriller GAIA go to Newly Formed Distributor Decal

Gaia have gone to Decal, the newly formed home entertainment distributor from NEON and Bleecker Street. Gaia will have its world premiere during SXSW. Deadline has just reported that the North American rights for South African horror-thrillerhave gone to Decal, the newly formed home entertainment distributor from NEON and Bleecker Street. Gaia will have its world premiere during SXSW.

We announced last month that XYZ Films would be handling worldwide sales for Gaia and true to form they're doing their job. Decal is already planning a theatrical release this Summer.

When we saw the trailer for Gaia last month we got very excited about what we saw. We're glad that there is a push to get it released into cinemas this Summer than to hope its hits a festival near us at some time. Check out the amazing trailer again below.