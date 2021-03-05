SXSW 2021: North American Rights For South African Horror-Thriller GAIA go to Newly Formed Distributor Decal
Deadline has just reported that the North American rights for South African horror-thriller Gaia have gone to Decal, the newly formed home entertainment distributor from NEON and Bleecker Street. Gaia will have its world premiere during SXSW.
We announced last month that XYZ Films would be handling worldwide sales for Gaia and true to form they're doing their job. Decal is already planning a theatrical release this Summer.
When we saw the trailer for Gaia last month we got very excited about what we saw. We're glad that there is a push to get it released into cinemas this Summer than to hope its hits a festival near us at some time. Check out the amazing trailer again below.
Starring Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex Van Dyk, the plot follows a park ranger on a surveillance mission in a primordial forest who encounters two survivalists living a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion and a mysterious relationship to nature. Tertius Kapp wrote the screenplay and produced the film with Bouwer and Jorrie van der Walt.
