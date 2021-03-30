STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Trailer, New Series Premieres on Star Wars Day

Well, if ever there was a time to catch up on old episodes of The Clone Wars that time is now. Here is the brand new trailer for the upcoming Clone Wars spinoff series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Bad Batch were introduced during the original series and became an instant fan favorite.

It all looks very on brand with the original series and should keep fans satisfied for the next little while. The series will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4th - obviously - then new episodes will follow every Friday from May 7th.