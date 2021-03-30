SXSW Coverage Festival Reviews Teaser Trailers Indie Interviews Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Trailer, New Series Premieres on Star Wars Day
Well, if ever there was a time to catch up on old episodes of The Clone Wars that time is now. Here is the brand new trailer for the upcoming Clone Wars spinoff series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Bad Batch were introduced during the original series and became an instant fan favorite.
It all looks very on brand with the original series and should keep fans satisfied for the next little while. The series will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4th - obviously - then new episodes will follow every Friday from May 7th.
Check out the brand-new trailer for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” an original animated series launching exclusively on Disney+. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” makes its debut on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”) and Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) with Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.