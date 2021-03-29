OBI-WAN KENOBI: Production Begins on Disney+ Series in April, More Cast Announced

I don't know about you but I'm passing the time between seasons and series of Star Wars on Disney+ by watching episode reaction videos. Just me? Okay.

The Mandalorian has been such a knockout hit for Disney+ and Lucasfilm we're really hoping that luck continues with the new series about one of Star Wars' most venerated characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Today they announced that production will begin in April and updated us on the cast.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

That's a lot of recognizable faces and talent coming to another anticipated series from Disney+ and Lucasfilm. They join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen who are reprising they roles of Kenobi and Vader.