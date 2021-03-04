Alex de la Iglesia Retro at The Texas Theatre Begins Friday, March 6th With THE LAST CIRCUS

Film fans of North Texas! This weekend The Texas Theatre in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas is launching an incredible retrospective series of the work of Spanish iconoclast, Alex de la Iglesia, co-presented by The Wild Detectives. If you've never seen his work, or perhaps came late to it with films like The Last Circus or the recent surprise hit HBO Max series, 30 Coins, you owe it to yourself to check this stuff out.

Check out the links below for information on the movies, dates, and tickets