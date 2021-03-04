Alex de la Iglesia Retro at The Texas Theatre Begins Friday, March 6th With THE LAST CIRCUS
Film fans of North Texas! This weekend The Texas Theatre in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas is launching an incredible retrospective series of the work of Spanish iconoclast, Alex de la Iglesia, co-presented by The Wild Detectives. If you've never seen his work, or perhaps came late to it with films like The Last Circus or the recent surprise hit HBO Max series, 30 Coins, you owe it to yourself to check this stuff out.
Check out the links below for information on the movies, dates, and tickets
March 6th:
The Last Circus
Travel back in time to Franco-era fascist Spain with this amazing tale of L'amour fou set within a circus. A rapid fire succession of incredible imagery and over the top performances ties together this film, a kind of "greatest hits" package of de la Iglesia's thematic obsessions... with killer clowns! The Last Circus will be shown at the outdoor Texas Theatre Sunset Drive-in
