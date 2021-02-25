Now Streaming: AUDIO GUIDE, Free To Watch Until March 10th
To say more would be spoiling things, but do check out what has been done with this concept. While the pace is kept deliberately slow, Chris Elena manages to cram a lot of fun ideas in it. And a special mention must be made of the absolutely stellar acting by actress Emma Wright, who needs to sell most of the short just by her facial expressions, showing the effects of what the voice is telling her.
And the good news is: for the next two weeks, you can actually check it out, for free, through the video-link to YouTube below. The first few minutes are an intro by Chris, so for the impatient, the actual short starts at 3:40.
I will definitely be keeping eyes on both Chris Elena and Emma Wright, as judging by this short we can all expect a lot of good coming from the both of them.
(And I need to give a special thanks to Theodoor Steen for alerting me...)
