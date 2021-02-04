IFFR Coverage International Features Documentaries International News Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works
NECROPATH: On Digital Feb 9 from Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight
This is a public service announcement. I'm not saying that Necropath looks particularilly bad, it just looks like a very indie horror. And for something that has been gestating since it's festival run in 2018 to be labelled as something 'pandemic related' appears to be taking adavantage of the situation. Hey, they could have been ahead of the curve. This could also be a gory affair as the grisly gallery shows; a horror flick that meets the needs of horror fans stuck at home during the actual health crisis.
So do with this news what you will.
Joshua Reale's indie horror Necropath will be released on Digital on February 9th, from Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight. A new poster and trailer have been prepared for the release. Check out the trailer and a collection of stills down below.
Award-winning horror film Necropath, created with the thought of what happens to the movie monsters who wander freely during extreme pandemics, comes to digital February 9 from Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight.Encompassing many elements relating to issues happening in today’s world, the Grindhouse-style piece tells of a mysterious virus, plague, and pharmaceutical drug conspiracy that erupts over a city causing a pandemic. In the midst of the chaos, a mentally deranged maniac seeks to fulfill continuous addiction and vengeful murder, despite the imminent demise of society happening around him. The story leads to a family being destroyed leaving an abandoned little girl to save her baby sister.Moe Isaac, Nathan Faudree,Cassandra Hayes, Lillian Colvin, Natalie Colvin and Shain Hence star in a Joshua Reale film.
