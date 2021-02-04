NECROPATH: On Digital Feb 9 from Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight

This is a public service announcement. I'm not saying that Necropath looks particularilly bad, it just looks like a very indie horror. And for something that has been gestating since it's festival run in 2018 to be labelled as something 'pandemic related' appears to be taking adavantage of the situation. Hey, they could have been ahead of the curve. This could also be a gory affair as the grisly gallery shows; a horror flick that meets the needs of horror fans stuck at home during the actual health crisis.

So do with this news what you will.

Joshua Reale's indie horror Necropath will be released on Digital on February 9th, from Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight. A new poster and trailer have been prepared for the release. Check out the trailer and a collection of stills down below.