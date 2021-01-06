THE NIGHT Trailer: Things Go Bump in The Night at Hotel Normandie in US-Iranian Horror Flick

Oooh, here's something to keep an eye out for at the end of the month. IFC Midnight is releasing The Night, a very cool looking horror flick and the directorial debut from Iranian filmmaker Kourosh Ahari on digital and VOD platformas at the end of the month.

IFC released a terrific new bump-in-the-night trailer. Check it out below. The comparisons to Kubrick seem to be on point.

Interesting trivia bit to share with you as well. The Night is the first US-produced film to receive distribution in Iran in four decades. There are plans for a theatrical release int the States but for the moment its anyone's guess if that'll work out under the current social and medical climate in the U.S.

The Night stars Shahab Hosseini (A Separation), Niousha Jafarian (Here & Now) and George Maguire (Pursuit of Happyness).