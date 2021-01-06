Toronto Film Festival Coverage International Features Teaser Trailers Hollywood News Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE NIGHT Trailer: Things Go Bump in The Night at Hotel Normandie in US-Iranian Horror Flick
Oooh, here's something to keep an eye out for at the end of the month. IFC Midnight is releasing The Night, a very cool looking horror flick and the directorial debut from Iranian filmmaker Kourosh Ahari on digital and VOD platformas at the end of the month.
IFC released a terrific new bump-in-the-night trailer. Check it out below. The comparisons to Kubrick seem to be on point.
Interesting trivia bit to share with you as well. The Night is the first US-produced film to receive distribution in Iran in four decades. There are plans for a theatrical release int the States but for the moment its anyone's guess if that'll work out under the current social and medical climate in the U.S.
The Night stars Shahab Hosseini (A Separation), Niousha Jafarian (Here & Now) and George Maguire (Pursuit of Happyness).
Following a tense night out with friends, Babak (played masterfully by Iranian superstar Shabab Hossein, winner of Best Actor at the 2016 Cannes Film Festivali), and Neda (Niousha Jafarian) and their infant daughter find themselves spending the night in a hotel. As a malevolent energy torments the family, Babak and Neda’s deeply guarded secrets are summoned from their dark hiding places. THE NIGHT will not end until they confront the truth within themselves.IFC Midnight will release THE NIGHT on Friday, January 29, 2021 in select theatres and on digital and VOD platforms.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.