DEMENTIA PART II: The Horror Movie Made on a Dare Acquired by Dark Star Pictures And Bloody Disgusting

Now we know what the secret screening was during the virtual film festival hosted by Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting this past weekend.

The new collaboration between the two groups announced this morning that they have axquired the North American rights for Mike Testin and Matt Mercer's Dementia Part II.

The fun fact about this film that it was made on a dare. In the press release below the story goes that the Cinepocalypse Film Festival put it to the film's producers JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules to make a film in thirty days and premiere it at the festival on the final night. They went to Dimentia director Mike Testin, with whom they produced that first film, to make a tongue-in-cheek sequel to the film.

So they gathered a couple of the original film's cast members, Suzanne Voss and Graham Skipper, added a couple more friends from the horror circles, Matt Mercer and Najarra Townsend, made notes on how many degrees of seperation there were then got down to making the sequel and delivering it on the final night of Cinepocalypse 2018.

No details about the release strategy yet, but we'll keep an eye out for you.