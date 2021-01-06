BLACK WOOD Teaser: Wendigo Terror in Chris Canfield's Western-Horror

Chris Canfield's (no relation to our David, we think) western-horror Black Wood has released a teaser trailer, which you can check out below. There's no good look at the Wendigo whch will terrorize the gang but the promise of violence is there in the teaser's short run time.

Black Wood stars multi-hyphinate Tanajsia Slaughter, in what appears to be her feature film debut. The actress, singer, model and Miss Montana 2019 (no, really) plays a Sioux Indian woman named Dowanhowee. Slaughter is part Apache and Mohawk herself. The Wendigo does have its roots in Atlantic Canada and down into the Great Lakes area where the Sioux tribes lived around Lake Superior. Basing the film in neighbouring South Dakota isn't a far stretch.