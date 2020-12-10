Tokyo International Film Festival Coverage Indie Videos Trailers Weird Features All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
NOBODY Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Get Angry And Blows up Everything!
Holy. Hell.
Where did this come from? I didn't know that Bob Odenkirk was the dormant volcano of rage and violence that I needed but I thank the gods that John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, director of Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde and director Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind first person shooter flick Hardcore Henry knew so.
Just. Just watch this red band trailer for their new flick, Nobody. Apparently coming out from Unversal Films on Febuary 26th.
When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him, and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.
